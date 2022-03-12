news, local-news,

NSW residents are being reminded to protect themselves from mosquitoes after a fifth case of Japanese encephalitis was confirmed on March 11. The case was a man in his 60s from Goulburn. He was treated in hospital before being discharged, and will continue to recover in a rehabilitation facility. It is the first confirmed case in the area. Urgent investigations into the exposure site are under way, according to a statement from NSW Health. A number of people in NSW are undergoing further testing for the virus. More cases are expected to be confirmed in the coming days as Corowa man David Kiefel remains in intensive care in The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne. Mr Kiefel, 61, was transferred from Albury hospital on March 1. The federal government on March 11 announced a $69 million program to combat the mosquito-borne virus. It will launch a public information campaign and buy 130,000 additional vaccine doses. IN OTHER NEWS: Charles Sturt University School of Agricultural, Environmental and Veterinary Sciences, Associate Professor in Wildlife Health and Pathology, Andrew Peters, said until recently, the virus was only thought to be an issue for Far North Queensland. "This is very, very new in the context of southern Australia," he said. "One important element ... is that people can't actually transmit it ... so if someone's infected with it, they can't transmit to another person, or to a mosquito that bites them," he said. Professor Peters said the big question was why the Japanese encephalitis was present now as opposed to during previous wet periods. "I think this just highlights the nature of the change that's happening in our landscape at the moment and that we need to do understand that a lot more things like this are going to happen," he said. Rainfall and temperature will be major drivers for the mosquito population. "The mosquitoes alone are not enough to transmit Japanese encephalitis," Professor Peters said. "They can't transmit it from one mosquito to the next." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/37eb067d-d25e-47cf-bd09-97a41f03485b.jpg/r0_141_3650_2203_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg