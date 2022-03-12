news, local-news, depan, lavington sports oval, lavington sportsground

JUST over three years after the contractor tasked with upgrading Lavington Sportsground went bust, Albury Council has announced an end to talks with the liquidator and confirmed it will not reimburse sub-contractors. The liquidation process involving Depan Group, which was contracted for the project by the council in 2017, was completed in December with councillors elected that month presented a report during a confidential meeting session last week. The Border Mail reported in the past there was $153,000 owed to Twin Cities unsecured creditors, with ten in Albury totalling $70,000, eight in Lavington worth $70,000, and three in Wodonga tallying $13,000. Previous mayor Kevin Mack and councillor Murray King indicated they were pushing for council financial assistance to help short-changed sub-contractors. Mr King said he believed the council had a "moral obligation" to aid creditors. However, city chief executive Frank Zaknich said this week that would not occur. "If Albury City was to pay additional amounts to Depan subcontractors, Council would consequently be paying twice for the same works," Mr Zaknich said. "Council offered support to the impacted subcontractors, including the engagement of some creditors to complete outstanding works. IN OTHER NEWS: "While the liquidation is unfortunate, it was outside council's control and a risk in any business transaction." Councillor David Thurley said those who voted for Depan to do the work, including himself, were mislead about the company's status. "We need ASIC and the ASX or whoever to be more diligent with these companies because we relied on reports from people like ASIC as to the bona fides of Depan and it now turns out they weren't that good," Cr Thurley said. "We need better control of companies and directors so we don't get in these positions." The liquidator Anne Marie Barley reported in mid-2019 that Depan may have been trading as insolvent from as early as July 2016 and had less than $650 in the bank at the time it fell over. Cr Thurley said councillors had been advised against granting a payment to Border creditors because it would set a precedent and the liquidator would not permit such a deal without intervening. The matter became part of the federal election campaign for Farrer in 2019 when incumbent MP Sussan Ley raised creditors' concerns at a Border Mail candidate forum with Mr Mack, who was standing as an independent. Ms Ley said this week the outcome was unfortunate. "There are rarely any winners when a company goes into liquidation, and there were certainly none in the sportsground case," Ms Ley said. "On behalf of a local contractor I was asked to see what was possible, and I appreciate council staff working with some of the subbies in a bid to curb at least a portion of their losses. "The former mayor hinted the city might have been able to cover more - that wasn't to be, so that's still a little disappointing in my view." Mr Mack did not respond to The Border Mail. The sportsground upgrade was officially unveiled in November 2020.

