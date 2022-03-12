Firefighters controlling hay shed fire at Tarrawingee

news, local-news,

Firefighters have controlled a hay shed fire at Tarrawingee. Crews were called to a Nolan Lane property on Friday evening after a fire was reported. A warning message was issued but there was no threat to the community. The incident has been listed as under control but firefighters remain on scene. Smoke may be visible in the area.

