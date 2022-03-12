news, court-and-crime,

A man accused of bashing a teenager so severely, he had his spleen removed, has entered not guilty pleas to multiple charges. Dylan Meyers is accused of attacking the 14-year-old boy near Willow Park in Wodonga with Dylan Robertson on July 17 last year. The boy spent a week in hospital and lost half of the blood in his body, and will have ongoing medical problems for the rest of his life. Meyers faced the Wodonga Magistrates court on Thursday, where he entered not guilty pleas to eight charges. Guilty pleas were entered on two other counts. The matter progressed without the need for a committal and will be heard in the County Court. Magistrate Victoria Campbell committed Meyers for trial. The court heard Meyers was at risk of self harm in custody, was vulnerable due to his young age and appearance and had fetal alcohol disorder. IN OTHER NEWS: He did not apply for release on bail during an appearance from custody on a video link. The matter is listed for a directions hearing in Wodonga on April 13 and a witness list is yet to be filed. Police allege Dylan Robertson was also involved in the incident. He has a matter listed before the County Court in Melbourne on Wednesday next week. The lower court has previously been told Robertson organised to sell marijuana to the victim and they met in a lane near the park. The boy was allegedly punched in the jaw, kicked, and kneed in the stomach, before his satchel bag was stolen. The court heard he would be on medication for the rest of his life. The boy won't have to be cross examined following a court decision last year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

