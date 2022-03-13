Concerns raised in case involving alleged toddler assault

news, local-news,

A woman accused of assaulting her toddler will return to Wangaratta court in about two weeks. The court recently heard the accused woman was upset at her home on March 13 last year. The accused's mother reported hearing two loud bangs coming from the hallway and saw two fist holes in the doorway. The 16-month-old child was crying and was allegedly slammed onto the ground by her mother and slapped "really hard" to her back. Magistrate Ian Watkins recently began hearing the case, but was concerned about the woman's lack of legal representation, given the nature of the charges. "It's a serious allegation in relation to a 16-month-old child," he said. He adjourned the case for documents to be supplied to Legal Aid. The matter will return on March 28.

