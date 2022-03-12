Council looks to shuffle Oaklands cash in long awaited doctor push

news, local-news,

Federation Council staff are looking to shuffle funding for a medical centre in Oaklands to keep the long awaited project progressing, while the developers of another medical centre seek council support. The Oaklands community has pushed for a medical centre for nearly a decade. A site has been secured but the building has been unable to be furnished due to a lack of funding. Councillors voted in November last year to seek federal cash for an equipment and IT fit out of the clinic, worth $70,000. The project was initially considered to be eligible for the Commonwealth funding, but a report to be considered at a meeting on Monday shows the project can't be funded. Councill staff have instead recommended $42,000 in road maintenance money and a further $28,000 held in reserve be reallocated to keep the medical centre progressing. A report notes the clinic has been a priority since 2014 but had stalled. IN OTHER NEWS: The council purchased the building and renovations were undertaken, but it has remained empty for a year, raising the ire of the community. Councillors will vote on the proposal at the council meeting in Corowa on Tuesday, with staff noting the support behind the medical centre. "The building has now remained empty due to the lack of funding for the fit out for over 12 months causing community angst," the report notes. "There is strong community support for the medical centre to be opened." They will also consider giving funding to the redevelopment of the Corowa Medical Centre after the project was significantly changed. An original development application for the project was withdrawn after the clinic was significantly changed and scaled back. Delays caused tenants to drop out of the proposal and a new development application was lodged this year. Councillors voted last year to give $14,500 in assistance for the project, and will again consider a new request for the same amount.

