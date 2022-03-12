Central house price soars as property fetches $1.9 million at auction

news, local-news,

An Albury property has sold for a huge sum at auction as buyers continue to throw big money at central properties. The Victorian style home at 571 Poole Street went for $1.9 million on Saturday morning after bids from two people. The auction opened at $1.5 million for the 1800s built house, with one man offering bids of $25,000 and another adding $75,000 each bid. The man with the larger bids secured the property. The sale was close to four times what the property sold for nearly 19 years ago, with the five bedroom and two bath brick house worth $496,000 in October 2003. Auctioneer Jack Stean said it had been a positive result. "It was above expectations," he said. "It's a really strong result. "There were two bidders but plenty of registrations." A large crowd watched the auction. The home is on a large 1537 square metre block, has an in ground pool and is a short walk to Albury's CBD. It had sold for $185,000 in 1998. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Stean said there was high demand for central Albury properties. "Like with most good country cities like Bendigo and Ballarat, the central properties are all pretty hotly contested," he said. In other auction results, an East Albury home sold at $686,000 while a nearby property passed in for nearly $200,000 more. 15 Ibis Close sold for $686,000 after selling for $254,000 in 2002, representing yearly growth of $21,600. The brick property attracted several bids during Saturday's auction. An East Street property passed in at $885,000. But the red brick, four bedroom home near Wirraway Street sold a short time after the auction for $890,000 following negations. A unique property on Rutherglen's High Street, which had most recently operated as a bank and included a vault, was passed in at auction. The building, constructed in 1876, contains a mix of commercial space and living areas, including three bedrooms at the rear. Negotiations with interested parties continued following the auction on Saturday afternoon, with offers under consideration by the seller. Speaking ahead of the auction, Tristan Wright of Brian Unthank Real Estate said there had been interest in the property from metropolitan areas.

