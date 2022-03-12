Air Force squadron impresses crowds with display over Albury

news, local-news,

A crowd of people has admired the precision flying of an Air Force squadron during a display. Six aircraft from the RAAF Roulettes team took the skies above Albury on Saturday. Onlookers, who watched on from various positions including the Olive Street car park, saw the Pilatus PC-21 training planes fly in formation and perform aerial acrobatic tricks. Baranduda man Greg Baker said the performance had been "impressive". "It was spectacular, very good," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We were surprised by how long it went for. "We thought there might have been one or two flyovers, but there were several. "It was very well done." The event was part of an expo highlighting careers in the military. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/d4ce191b-7c52-4459-bc82-9dd8034f2c2e.JPG/r0_104_4928_2888_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg