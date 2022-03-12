sport, local-sport,

North Albury are one win away from a fifth straight grand final after snuffing out the flickering hopes of St Patrick's on Saturday. The minor premiers underlined their premiership credentials with a four-wicket win at Bunton Park as Ash Borella made his highest score in 14 months to set up a rematch with reigning premiers Lavington. Borella made 85 off 122 balls to anchor the Hoppers run-chase after the visitors had been bowled out for 156. "Ash was in a different gear today," North Albury wicketkeeper Ben Fulford said. "Normally Ash goes at a run-a-ball or better so he showed a real mature innings today which was unbelievable for him and I think, going forward, that knock is going to do him a world of good. "No-one in the group's made a hundred yet so the next two weeks is a pretty good time for Ash to step up even more." Cal Langlands had earlier claimed 4-20 to pass 30 wickets for the season as the Patties found themselves facing an uphill task. "Cal's been unbelievable this season, he just needs to have a bit more self-confidence," Fulford said. "When he's on, he's borderline impossible to hit and he was massive again today. "He always wants to learn and evolve. ALSO IN SPORT: "He's always thinking about the game, which is what you want for a young fella, and he's just going to get better the more he bowls." Angus Kilby hit a defiant 45 and Zach Lassey posted 30 down the order but St Patrick's simply didn't have enough runs to play with. Hoppers coach and captain Matt Condon (35) put on 61 for the second wicket with Borella and it was a match-winning partnership. "We just got outplayed," coach Liam Scammell admitted. "Credit to North, they finished on top and earned the right to play a home final. "I'm proud of the effort, for the guys to get back into finals after we struggled early, so to finish sixth and have a crack was very pleasing. "We missed Crawshaw and Brown today, both out with COVID, which hurt, but that's the sort of season it's been for us. "A lot of things haven't gone our way."

