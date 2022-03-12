sport, local-sport,

Mani Singh's best performance in provincial cricket has steered Albury through to another preliminary final. Singh returned figures of 5-22 from 10 overs as the Albury spinners combined to end Tallangatta's season. The Bushies, chasing 190 at Billson Park, were dismissed for 126 with Kade Brown (3-17) and Ross Dixon (1-24) getting in on the act. "To see Mani get five wickets is amazing," Dixon said. "It's great to see someone who's come to the club enjoy success like that. "There aren't many people who get five wickets in a final so good on him and hopefully that's a sign of things to come." ALSO IN SPORT: Albury will now host Wodonga on Saturday after curbing Tallangatta's good start which had them 1/75. "The first few years, there was real excitement around winning that first final and getting to a prelim but there's now more of a workmanlike, professional attitude and we want to play the grand final," Dixon said. "It was a team performance today. "The top score was 29 so it was a graft but we were up for the fight. "We've had three wins in our last three games with different people contributing each week. "We've beaten Corowa, Lavington and Tallangatta fairly comprehensively so we're as prepared as we're going to be." Tallangatta captain Matt Armstrong refused to go down without a fight, claiming 4-42 and then top-scoring with 45 including a six and seven fours.

