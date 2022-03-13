Brumbies Runners beat Melbourne Rebels A 31-26 at Lavington Sports Ground
There was little to choose between the Brumbies Runners and Melbourne Rebels A during Saturday's trial match at Lavington Sports Ground.
Brumbies edged it 31-26 as the aspiring Super Rugby players from both clubs got a taste of the Border's redeveloped stadium.
Albury-Wodonga Steamers also played a major part in the day, with the men's and women's sides both claiming wins against their Jindabyne counterparts, and the club was also presented with a signed Brumbies jersey
"It was a great day for the rugby community on the Border," Steamers vice-president Stephen McMahon said.
"Some of our juniors got to interact with the Brumbies players, so that was like meeting their idols.
"It was a massive hitout for us against the Bushpigs.
"It was the first trial match for our ladies team and they came out with a 39-0 win.
"In the men's game, Jindabyne were affected by COVID and didn't have their full XV but we gave them some players."
Steamers ended up winning the men's game 59-19.
