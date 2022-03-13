sport, local-sport,

Baranduda are through to their first grand final for 14 years. They overwhelmed Barnawartha/Chiltern by 125 runs on Saturday to set up a decider against reigning premiers Yackandandah next weekend. Not since 2007/08 have Rangers been to the big dance and captain Zach Leach is thrilled to have led them back there. "It's very exciting," Leach said. "It's something we discussed at the start of the season, that it's where we wanted to be, and now we're here. "For most of us, it's our first grand final and we're pumped. "Just to get there is massive for us because we've had the stigma of not being a club that makes grand finals and to finally make it, 14 years on, it means a lot to everyone." Baranduda won the toss, elected to bat first in the preliminary final and Lewis Randell underpinned their innings with a wonderful knock of 79. Randell spent almost two hours at the crease, hitting nine boundaries and running hard between the wickets as the home side posted an imposing 7/183 in their 40 overs. It was a calamitous run-chase for the Miners, who collapsed to 8/29 as Leach ran riot en route to 5-23. Barnawartha/Chiltern were all out for 58 in the 17th over, with Martyn Allwood, Mitch Ryan and Jaeden O'Connell all getting among the wickets. "It's something you don't really expect to ever happen," Leach said. "It's like one of those things you read in a kids cricket book! "Everything seemed to go right for us. ALSO IN SPORT: "Guys were bowling good areas and the fielding was up and about - but I give credit to how we batted. "It put the pressure on Barny and forced them to play a couple of loose shots. "Lewis' innings was a momentum shifter. "They were starting to get on top but the way Lewis batted essentially won us the game." Yackandandah beat Mt Beauty in the other prelim, with Cam Evans (62) and captain Bailey Glass (37) steering the home side to 6/193. Frank Iaria hit 51 in reply but he ran out of partners and Mt Beauty were eventually bowled out for 165.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/0d87e052-5f78-41cd-93a5-e2fdb758d708.jpg/r0_225_4429_2727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg