Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock claimed its first Hume League cricket premiership on Saturday. The visitors posted 9-143 from its 40 overs and then skittled minor premiers Walla for 93. "It's just good to get that one, especially after last year," all-rounder Harry Weaven declared. Hume has now completed its fourth season since the merger of the Holbrook and District and Brocklesby and District competitions. Rand claimed the first two titles against Walbundrie and Walla respectively, before Henty topped Brock-Burrum last year. And the signs weren't promising early when the club slumped to 4-43. However, Darcy I'Anson and Josh Koschitzke combined for the game's largest stand, 73 runs for the fifth wicket. I'Anson finished with 52, before he was run out by Chris Hutchinson, while Koschitzke chipped in with 28. No other player from either team passed 15. "Darcy was the difference," Walla captain Tom Simmons suggested. "He took the game on and it worked in his favour." I'Anson has also impressed at provincial level and has built a reputation as a player who can lift to the standard required. "He's definitely a big game specialist, he's a big finals man," Weaven offered. I'Anson also showed his all-round skills, snaring 2-17 from eight tight overs to personally end a premiership hoodoo. "'Darc' had lost his last six grand finals, I know it was four at Burrumbuttock and then last year with us, plus another one along the way," Weaven revealed. I'Anson and Koschitzke carried the score to 4-116, but the team then collapsed, losing 5-20 before setting the home team a target of 3.6 runs per over. Walla started solidly with Hutchinson and Simmons posting a crucial 21-run stand. However, Simmons was dismissed for 10 and the next biggest partnership was 17 for the fourth wicket. No. 7 Blake Lieschke top-scored with 15 as seven players made single-figure scores. Weaven was the fifth bowler used, but delivered with his season's best figures of 4-23 from eight overs. "I bowled a bit loose towards the end, but it worked out well," he explained of his stint at the crease. It was only his sixth first grade game of the year, while he also played a second grade match just three weeks ago. Brock-Burrum had finished second after the regular season, so it was fitting the top two contested the decider. The bulk of last year's team had returned, including club president Dave Williams, while it comprised three I'Ansons (Darcy, Trent and Adam), along with two Koschitzkes (Josh and Mitch). Walla also had a number of players from the grand final loss two years ago, including Simmons and Joel Merkel, who stood in as captain earlier in the season. ALSO IN SPORT: "I just said to the boys after the game it certainly wasn't a failure of a year, it was a failure for the day, I suppose, unfortunately somebody has to lose," Simmons added of the performance.

