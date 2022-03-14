news, local-news,

Organisers of the 2022 Lake Hume Cycle Challenge were delighted with the turnout after a successful return from a COVID-enforced hiatus on Sunday. More than 300 riders of all ages and abilities completed one of four courses on offer in the annual Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust fundraiser. Lake Hume Cycle Challenge organising committee chair David Dow was pleased to see the ride back in full swing. "It was amazing. We had plenty of positive comments from the riders as they came back," he said. "With 300 riders, I reckon the money will be up there. We've still got to do the sums obviously, but it will be a great thing to hand that over down the track. "This is the first one for two years. We didn't have the event last year because of COVID, but we were hoping we would get families and plenty of riders and we've done that. "We had little kids right up to an 87 year-old riding. It was really good." IN OTHER NEWS: Graeme Moncrieff was among the oldest in the field at 86 and played the important role of tail-end Charlie. "I've probably done five or six of them. I normally do the 65 kilometre one, but I decided to do the 42km one and help the guys out," he said. "I mainly took on the job of tail-end Charlie because I know a bit about bikes and was prepared to fix punctures and that sort of thing. "When you get inexperienced riders they can have flat tyres and their cranks and chains aren't always well-oiled, but nothing happened. "The only call I got was at one of the stops and a woman came over to ask if I could pump her tyre up. "I say to people what else is left in life, but I just like bike riding." Mr Dow said the committee would reconvene in two weeks for a debrief of the event and commence its planning for the 2023 cycle challenge. "Hopefully we'll get up to the high numbers we had a few years ago. We had 600-plus a few years ago," he said. "It was unknown because of COVID, but we wanted to do it, we had to do it and it has paid off." Run by the Rotary Club of Bellbridge Lake Hume, the challenge comprised four rides of various lengths, from the 80km Bethanga Beast to the 65km Tangam-Sandy Creek Loop, the 40km Tallangatta Rail Trail Tour and the Kiewa River Family Ride, which spanned 14km.

