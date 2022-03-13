news, local-news,

Many country shows have fallen by the wayside throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but there's nothing to suggest it will happen to Tallangatta any time soon. Record entries in four different categories proved the Tallangatta Show still has plenty to offer for all. More than 300 dogs took part in the Victoria All Breeds Championship on Friday, while numbers for chickens, showjumping and team penning on Saturday set records in the event's 126th year. Tallangatta Agricultural and Pastoral Society president Roger Lees, who has served in the position for more than 10 years and had four decades on the committee, was over the moon. IN OTHER NEWS: "We're survivors. There's not many country shows left," he said. "The gate was very similar to last year. Last year we had to QR code everybody in, but this year we didn't have to worry about that, they just had to be double-vaxxed. "We're very grateful to all the people who supported us and we'll be back again next year." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/c9931d57-05cd-47c6-8e98-b5a3b945d753.jpg/r0_367_6720_4164_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg