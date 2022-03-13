sport, local-sport,

Wodonga's ploy to change its top order worked in toppling Lavington on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial. Captain Tom Johnson didn't open for the first time this season, while BJ Garvey had only his second stint at the top with the home team posting 5-253 from its 50 overs. The premiers replied with 9-204. "We just thought we'd look at something different, we know Bryce (Garvey) can open as well as anyone and it worked really well for us." Johnson explained. Garvey (31) and Will Ashton (21) combined in a 51-run opening stand, but it was the depth which proved the difference in Jack Craig (53), Johnson (47), Cam Suidgeest (47 not out) and Bob Jackson (34). Lavington was missing rep player Jayden Beaumont and AB Mackinlay, due to COVID, with the understrength outfit's captain Nathan Brown (44) and Sam Hargreave (37) in strong form. IN OTHER NEWS: Lavington meets North Albury, while Wodonga faces Albury in preliminary finals.

