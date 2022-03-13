sport, australian-rules-football,

Wodonga Raiders' youngsters Max Beattie and Charlie St John impressed in the club's first Ovens and Murray Football League practice game on Friday night. Raiders started slowly against Murray League outfit Mulwala, but soon found form to post a convincing win. "We started a bit scratchy, that was their second game, so they started accordingly, they were pretty sharp with the footy early on, but we got the wheels on pretty quickly," coach Marc Almond explained. Raiders were missing a third of their team, including Northern Territory signings Will Farrer, Joshua Cheek and Brendan Kantilla, but it was the form of a couple of youngsters which impressed the club. "Max Beattie played really well, while Charlie St John also impressed," Almond revealed. "Charlie is the younger brother of (senior player) Brad St John, he's a small forward and played really well." But it wasn't just the youngsters who impressed, with its 2019 Morris medallist also in fine form. "Jarrod Hodgkin played well, he only played a quarter and a half, but we'll build him into the practice games," Almond suggested. Raiders will now face Sunbury on Saturday, with the visitors coached by O and M Hall of Famer Travis Hodgson. ALSO IN SPORT: Raiders have the first weekend of the season itself off and will host Yarrawonga on April 9.

