Myrtleford's five-star signing Simon Curtis destroyed former team Lavington in Saturday's practice match, ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football League season. Curtis was in the top players as the Saints hammered the weakened 2019 premiers, 16.18 (114) to 4.3 (27). The Panthers have lost all their permanent A graders from that stunning win over Wangaratta, including the classy midfielder-defender. "It was typical Simon, he uses the ball really well and gets in good spots, he just adds another element to our game with the way he moves and uses the footy," co-coach Jake Sharp reasoned. The Saints' other boom signing Sam Martyn also played. "Sam was strong through the midfield, he and Simon linked up well with our previous players," Sharp added. The Saints were missing only a handful of their best combination, including Sharp (recovering from knee reconstruction) and former AFL player Kurt Aylett (calf), along with Elijah Wales and Benalla recruit Nick Warnock. The home club had a host of strong contributors, including forwards Ryley Sharp and Declan Bren, along with long-time gun Matt Dussin. "We were very lively up forward, particularly Ryley and Declan, while 'Dusso' played across half-back in that traditional kind of role," Jake Sharp offered. The only disappointing aspect of the hit-out was a slight injury to last year's Morris Medal contender Matt Munro, who was forced off early in the clash and had ice strapped to his calf. "It doesn't appear to be anything too serious, we took 'Muns' off for precautionary reasons more than anything and it certainly won't stop him playing the first game," Sharp revealed. Munro was sensational for the Saints last season, consistently polling in their best. While Myrtleford was pushing closer to being at full strength, certainly moreso than most other teams with three weeks still to the first game, Lavington was missing around a third of its best team. Tim Hanna, Brant Dickson and Chris Annett were among those who didn't play. Bendigo Football League representative Jake O'Brien was one player to impress in the midfield for the Panthers, while the lively Ben Ashley-Cooper also performed well. Lavington will round out its pre-season with a home match against leading Tallangatta and District League club Yackandandah on Friday night, while Myrtleford meets Goulburn Valley outfit Euroa in Wangaratta the following day. Meanwhile, Albury toppled the Eastern Football League's Norwood on Saturday. Riley Bice is coming off a superb 2021 and he again impressed against the visitors, while veteran Shaun Daly was instrumental in the Tigers' display, both in attack and defence. IN OTHER NEWS: The Tigers will complete their practice games against Kyabram on Saturday, prior to playing away against Wangaratta in what many thought would have been last year's grand final, but for COVID. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

