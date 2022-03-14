OUR SAY: Border events abound, but we will never forget Sam's sacrifice

news, local-news, Mighty Mitta Muster, Lake Hume Cycle Challenge, Samuel McPaul, Black Summer, Tallangatta Show

Air displays, charity bike rides, wine tastings, country shows, live theatre, rugby union, soccer openers, cricket finals - it was a good weekend to sample all the Border and North East has to offer. The Victorian long weekend, sunny autumn weather and fewer COVID restrictions combined to create leisure days like we used to know, before the world changed so dramatically two years ago this month. For some communities it was a chance to resume normal programming, so to speak, able to host long-running and beloved events in a familiar way. Not that the various organisers of the 126th Tallangatta Show and 50th anniversary Mighty Mitta Muster ever had any other intention. As Tallangatta Agricultural and Pastoral Society president Roger Lees puts it, "we're survivors". IN OTHER NEWS: The Mitta Muster dodged a 2020 shutdown by about two days and also was able to go ahead last year, with those involved appreciating the fortunate timing. But Sunday's milestone event proved extra special and a source of pride for the people who helped start the tradition in 1972. Elsewhere, more than 300 riders pedalled around the four courses of the Lake Hume Cycle Challenge, raising money for Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre. From young children to octogenarians, participants might have chosen different distances, but were united in wanting to enjoy the day and support the cause. MORE COMMENT Among the crowded calendar, however, came a poignant example of how difficult recent years have been. On Saturday, hundreds gathered west of Jingellic along the River Road to watch the unveiling of a memorial to firefighter Samuel McPaul, who died on December 30, 2019, while fighting the Green Valley blaze. Before coronavirus, the Black Summer bushfires tore through our region, destroying homes, livelihoods and taking the life of the father-to-be. Information boards now erected describe the circumstances of Mr McPaul's death. As we go about relishing activities that enrich our lives - as we all should - this tribute will serve as a permanent reminder of the sacrifices made so that we can. We will remain forever grateful. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/3cbdddee-4d59-45fa-a546-4b7693ee456e.JPG/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg