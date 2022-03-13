news, local-news,

WODONGA'S Bunnings hardware will this week add COVID vaccination shots to its huge product range. The store is hosting an jab site from 8am to 1pm from Wednesday to Saturday. It is aimed at marking vaccination more convenient and accessible, but Benambra MP Bill Tilley has questioned its worth. In a Tweet he stated it "seems like a massive waste of money...more spin over substance", noting Albury-Wodonga Health had record low demand and walk-in appointments were available at its hub..

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/5f306e6d-c9ef-4771-9b2e-459eb7937e4e.jpg/r11_248_4767_2935_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg