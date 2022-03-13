news, local-news,

A Riverina farmer says he is angry after the latest in series of traffic incidents on Holbrook Road claimed a young man's life at the weekend. A 19-year-old man was killed and two other people injured in a two-car crash on the road 16 kilometres south of Wagga on Saturday night. Emergency services were called to the intersection of Holbrook Road and Gelston Park Road about 8.30pm following reports a Volkswagen Golf and Nissan X-Trail had collided. The 19-year-old, a passenger in the Golf, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Mangoplah-Cookardinia area farmer Paul Cocking and other nearby residents warned four months ago that Holbrook Road was no longer fit for purpose as more trucks and cars took to the narrow route. "The whole road is just a disgrace," Mr Cocking said on Sunday. "It's tragic and it is going to keep happening worse." The driver of the Golf - a 17-year-old male - and the driver of the X-Trail - a 46-year-old man - were taken to Wagga Base Hospital, each in a stable condition. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Cocking was prompted to speak out last year after a truck driver and a six-year-old boy both died in separate crashes in the space of a month along Holbrook Road. "It used to be a little country road and after the Hume Highway got upgraded, now a lot of people take that road to Albury or as a inland route from Melbourne to Queensland," he said on Sunday. "It's not wide enough, it's uneven everywhere. It's really a disgrace for the amount of traffic it gets and all levels of government haven't done anything about it as it's all safe seats around here. "It would take a long time, but there needs to be a total upgrade and rethink." Mr Cocking said there were blind hills and turns near the scene of the latest fatality at the Gelston Park Road intersection. Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said the intersection had previously been raised as an issue. "That is an intersection that the council is looking at. With the budget coming up, I'm sure it will be in the works program, along with all the other intersections and roads we are trying to get done with the money that we have," Cr Tout said. Holbrook Road at Gelston Park was voted one of the worst roads around Wagga in a 2019 NRMA survey. Riverina Police District Crash Investigation Unit will prepare a report for the coroner. Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

