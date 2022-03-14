sport, local-sport,

A new Super League has been proposed to provide a more competitive environment in women's soccer. Albury United and Albury Hotspurs both scored 13 goals in round one of the AWFA season on Sunday, breezing past Wangaratta and St Pats respectively. Hotspurs coach Justin Wild admitted there was little he could take out of such a one-sided game and would be open to exploring different avenues in future. "You could pick the best players from all teams and create a competition to have the best playing against the best," Wild said. "There are clubs that might only have a reserve grade team but they've got two or three players who probably should be playing higher and don't get that opportunity. "It might only be four teams but they could play a shortened competition. "While they're out playing those games, it makes the other teams in AWFA more even." Wild believes the talent pool is there to make it work. "There's probably 10 girls who travel to play each week, some in Geelong, others in Canberra," he said. "We've got two from our club that travel to Wagga twice a week to train. "They're prepared to do it so if we have something locally to really push them, maybe they'll stick around. ALSO IN SPORT: "At some stage, if you want to make the next level, you've got to get out of our region. "My niece, Chelsea Blissett (now at Melbourne City), left home when she was in Year 9 or 10 and moved to Sydney without her parents just so she could push herself. "That's what she had to do. "My daughter (Elisha) looks up to her and last night, after scoring five goals in our game, she came home and 'can I do that, can I go to Sydney?' "I think she realised she's not getting pushed here."

