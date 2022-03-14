sport, local-sport,

The trip to the border was worthwhile for a Wollongong local and Melbourne visitor at Wodonga's Labour Day tennis tournament. Adam Denison of NSW claimed the men's open title after downing Matthew Allis 2-6, 6-0, 10-8 in the final, while Sacha Rankin of Victoria was too good for Ballarat's Emily Tinker in the open women's decider, 6-2, 6-1. Albury's Jade Culph had his hopes of winning a fifth Labour Day singles title dashed after succumbing to runner-up Allis in a close semi-final battle. Young fellow border star Lara Meagher was crowned the winner of the women's B-grade event after defeating Alice Irvine in the final, while local product Nicholas Ratcliffe took out the under-10 boys competition. Despite entry numbers being well below previous years, Wodonga Tennis Centre vice-president Leigh Gadd said the tournament was otherwise a success. "Our grade events have been excellent, we've just lost a bit in our open and tier one and two juniors," Gadd said. "Everyone that's played has enjoyed it very much and they have all been really positive. "The weather has also been perfect at just the right temperature. ALSO IN SPORT: "Hopefully numbers will build up again next year." The women's open event took a round robin approach instead of knockout this year, while for the first time a mixed gender junior competition was trialed. Around 150 players took to the court for the annual event, which commenced on Saturday at the Wodonga Tennis Centre and wrapped up Monday.

