sport, australian-rules-football,

Osborne captains Connor Galvin and Duncan McMaster have vowed to bring through the next generation of champions at the Hume league powerhouse. No other club comes close to Osborne's recent record, with 15 senior premierships in 35 years before COVID denied them the chance to add to that remarkable tally. But it's the production line of young talent which continues to make the Tigers such a formidable force. "Osborne puts a really big focus on their juniors and that's part of why the club has been so successful, starting from Auskick all the way through," McMaster said. "There's always plenty of supporters and parents around for the kids, right through under-17s and into seniors." Galvin, runner-up for the Azzi medal last season, is in agreement. "We've been in their shoes ourselves so we know what it's like to come through and take your game from being a good under-17 player to being a good first-grade player," Galvin said. "We've definitely got the kids there, we just need to get their belief levels up and make them feel comfortable. "They've got the skill, they've got the talent and they're starting to work a lot harder so if we can guide them in the same direction we were, we're halfway there. "We've grown up playing here, we've come through and it's such an honour to be captains of the club now. "Taking it back to the juniors, we want to see Osborne succeed now and in 10 years' time. "If we can help nurture the players coming through and some of those stick around and grow as well, it's in very good stead going into the future." Having gone through 2021 undefeated, the Tigers have set the benchmark every other side is aspiring to but Galvin insists they don't feel under pressure. "I guess we technically are the hunted but we like to flick the switch," he smiled. "We're always hunting the other sides, we're not going to let them get one up on us. "We always like to be the ones coming after them and applying the pressure to them, make them feel like they're the ones under the pump." "It was pretty disappointing we couldn't finish off the season," McMaster added. ALSO IN SPORT "The boys worked really hard and we had a good group together but we have to move on and strive for similar success this year. "We have lost a couple of talls from last year but we've got a few young fellas coming through who are really promising so hopefully they can step up." Galvin can't wait to attack season 2022. "We'll probably never know how good we were (last year) but to put together the season that we did, we can take a lot of belief out of that," he said. "We've got a similar core group rolling over so we know it's all in place." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/47c9064c-a00d-433b-b6b2-b26c653dc8b6.jpg/r208_639_4968_3328_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg