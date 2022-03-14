sport, local-sport,

Melrose are celebrating their first senior men's win in more than two years. Last season's wooden-spooners beat Albury City 3-2 on Sunday with goals from Adam Waters, Riley Broad and Dirck Angalikiyana. The significance of the result wasn't lost on returning senior coach Josh Fluss. "I know it's only the first game of the season but where the club's come from and what they've been through, it was important to us and the club as a whole," he said. "I said to the boys before the game and at half-time, 'it's about more than just you, the whole club's watching.' ALSO IN SPORT: "A heap of people came down to support us that haven't been there for a while and to see the smile on (president) Dave Pye's face and the other committee members was pretty special. "There were 40 or 50 people at Springdale Heights Tavern after the game, having a good time, and that community environment is what it's all about." Melrose won four of their five games across all grades.

