community, Dr Tim Landy, Albury-Wodonga, Obituary

Melbourne's loss was Albury-Wodonga's gain when Tim Landy chose to pursue a rural medical career more than 40 years ago. And many people who benefited from that decision have been telling their stories since Dr Landy, 72, died on March 4 after a long battle with cancer. His funeral last Thursday at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Albury, heard he practised from the late 1970s until 2018 when he was diagnosed with a rare but serious illness. "Tim loved his job and he loved his patients," his brother Mark told the congregation. "He was kind and empathetic to those in his care." Born and raised in Melbourne, Dr Landy had been an excellent student at Xavier College, Kew, and then studied at Melbourne University, graduating in 1972 with honours in medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology. At St Vincent's Hospital, Fitzroy, he was a resident medical officer for two years, then medical registrar between 1975 and 1979. IN OTHER NEWS: He married Joan Bourke, the sister of school friends, in August 1974 and together they raised four children, Katy, Paddy, Georgie and Charlotte. In 1979 Dr Landy became a specialist general physician and Fellow of the Royal Australian College of Physicians. Decades as a visiting medical officer at Border hospitals followed, with one Border Mail reader noting, "he treated his patients as if they were one of his best friends". With colleagues David Ramsden, Bill Stephens and Colin Kingsell, Dr Landy established Insight Clinic in the 1980s to provide endoscopy services and minor surgical procedures not then available elsewhere in the region. Another practice was Albury Echocardiography with Ian Beinart, which offered echocardiograms, Holter monitor tests and stress tests. Thursday's funeral heard how Dr Landy supported Dr Beinart when the latter first arrived in Albury. "I always looked up to Tim as a mentor, given his flair for medicine and tireless work ethic," Dr Beinart said. "He taught me life lessons that stand me in good stead to this day, not least of which was an even-handed approach to all comers, irrespective of their politics, intellect, criminal leanings or offensive behaviour. "Tim was the most wonderful physician whose innate decency guided the practice. "It was a practice that cared for patients above profit, and it was therefore a great experience to be a part of it. "To work alongside Tim for all those years was very special." Daughter Charlotte said despite her father's heavy workload, "we never felt like we were not important to him or that he wasn't there for us". Dr Landy's other loves; AFL club Hawthorn, cars - he still had the Dodge he bought for $10 in 1967 - rowing and cycling were also noted. His brother thanked everyone who came to celebrate the life of "an exceptional human being". As friend Dr Peter Crawford observed recently, "I'm going to say goodbye to the nicest bloke I ever met". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/8f110089-7950-47df-a13d-6871c57a3202.JPG/r0_758_3024_2467_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg