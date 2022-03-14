sport, local-sport,

The threat of COVID is hanging over finals in Cricket Albury-Wodonga. Lavington was missing Jayden Beaumont and AB Mackinlay for its clash against Wodonga, with the latter winning by 49 runs. However, the pair will benefit from the Panthers' fourth place finish after the regular season and will face North Albury in Saturday's preliminary final. Mackinlay is scheduled to end his isolation today. But St Patrick's top order bat Matt Crawshaw's season finished when he was forced to miss the away game against North after contracting COVID. The Patties finished sixth with the two lowest ranked losers falling out. "We did so well to avoid it for so long, to cop it in the first week of finals is pretty hard to swallow," Crawshaw offered. "We knew that if you caught it, you'd have to isolate and miss a game, it's very disappointing, but what can you do?" IN OTHER NEWS: Albury hosts Wodonga in the other final. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/75bb5ca2-77d0-4b2f-81af-1abb47629ee4.jpg/r0_206_4039_2488_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg