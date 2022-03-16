community, bliss and eso tour, local artist donates to charity

A GEROGERY artist will auction her painting of a popular Australian hip hop band in a quest to raise money for mental health. Marni Killalea started painting the work of Bliss n Eso at the end of last year and was able to get it signed by the band members recently. Killalea has been an artist "for as long as she can remember." and has been working as a Visual Arts Teacher at Wodonga TAFE since the beginning of the year. She has teamed up with the hip hop band before, auctioning off a signed drawing she had done of them to raise money for The Royal Children's Hospital in December 2019, raising close to $500. This time, she hopes to raise more than $1000 from her auction, with the proceeds set to go to Beyond Blue, a charity close to her heart. "Everyone has been through so much the past couple of years, people have been struggling, myself included," she said. Killalea, who lives at Gerogery with her husband and their two children, said the painting had been a labour of love. "I started painting this piece at the end of last year. I wanted the challenge, but I'm very glad I've finished it," she said. IN OTHER NEWS "I never set out to have an art business, I just kept going and going, and then it all came together. Growing up, Killalea said he had made a range of different career choices, but she had always known art was "her thing". "People would tell me when I was growing up that I would never make it in this industry," she said. "I was born with pencils in my hands." She hopes to inspire people through her art and has many ideas to fill her studio. "I have a wide audience, and commissions are welcome," she said. She added that it gives her joy knowing her art is loved by many. "Although it's often hard to part with something I've created, knowing that someone is hanging my painting up in the living room makes me so happy," she said. To purchase the painting or follow her journey, head to her Facebook page, @marnikornelukartist.

