news, local-news, Fuel prices, Cost of living, Farrer MP Sussan Ley, Indi MP Helen Haines, Federal budget, Fuel excise

Government plans to relieve cost of living concerns should be announced in the federal budget, "or even sooner", according to Farrer MP Sussan Ley. Ms Ley noted the global response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine had pushed the cost of crude oil to its highest level since 2008. "Everyone is concerned with what that's doing when you fill up, and the government especially so," she said yesterday. "In terms of action, we are joining other nations in releasing world oil reserves; this is to put more fuel back on to the market and remove some of the supply pressures. "Hopefully, we'll see the price impact of that move in coming weeks. "I know the PM and Treasurer are looking at any way we can to ease current cost of living pressures, including the fuel excise, and you can expect those measures to be announced in the upcoming budget, or even sooner." IN OTHER NEWS: Indi MP Helen Haines said while the government did not cause the present high prices, it had options available to provide relief. "This increase in the fuel price is hitting us hard in Indi, where many of us drive long distances in our daily lives, to work and school and to receive health care," she said. "Unlike people in cities, public transport is not always an option. It is also important to consider the government's budget position, and the importance of road maintenance and other projects which the taxes associated with fuel pay for." Dr Haines said no doubt all this was being considered ahead of the federal budget, due to be handed down on March 29. "The government should be clear with the Australian people about what to expect on this issue as soon as the decision is made, not forcing them to wait longer to find out," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/2b4f9be8-9b9a-454e-97a9-d11aff70ed92.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg