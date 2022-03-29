sport, australian-rules-football,

It's that time of year again. The new Ovens and Murray season kicks off this weekend and we've put all 10 clubs under the microscope for our annual football/netball liftout, which you'll find inside The Border Mail on Thursday. For the first in more than 15 years, Lavington will start outsiders to make finals. Between 2011-2016, they finished in the top three after the regular season five times and that consistency was rewarded with the 2019 flag. The Panthers had five A graders that year. None remain full-time. It's a rare rebuild. SO WHAT APPROACH DID THE CLUB ADOPT OVER SUMMER? Don't get involved in the 'arms race'. The Panthers will start the season with only a third of their 2019 premiership team and when combined with a host of clubs signing a raft of players, it became obvious to everyone at the Panthers there was no point in trying to match the top five. SO HAS LAVINGTON ALREADY GIVEN UP? Not at all. The club's just realistic, why waste a stack of money to finish seventh? The O and M is all about timing your run. The Panthers worked enormously over summer to sign Sydney Swans' premiership player and GWS assistant coach Adam Schneider and they deserve credit for keeping their nerve. Everyone else had signed their coaches, but even when the pressure was mounting to make an announcement, the Panthers knew they were on the right track, even though it probably cost them a couple of players, who headed to the VFL. WHAT WILL ADAM SCHNEIDER PROVIDE? You only had to listen to him commentate during the GWS-Sydney Swans practice match on the Border last month to know what a winner the Panthers have. His knowledge was extraordinary, albeit he was at the Giants last year. The Panthers will sit back and allow Schneider to see what the club needs and then use his AFL contacts to work their way back to finals. THERE'S NO PROFILE SIGNINGS, SO WHO WILL BE THE BEST? The Bendigo League's Jake O'Brien. He impressed in the first practice match against Myrtleford as an outside midfielder. He's won a club best and fairest in Bendigo (at Castlemaine in 2018) and played in the league's last rep match in 2019. He won't tear the competition apart, but it's all part of the Panthers' rebuild over the coming years. Hamish Gilmore, Judd McLeod (Wagga Tigers), Jack Driscoll (The Rock-Yerong Creek), Myles Aalbers (Rand-Walbundrie-Walla), Jake OBrien (Gisborne), Billy Glanvill, Harrison Thomas (Turvey Park), Bailey Phillips (Culcairn), Angus Daniher (Marrar), Matthew Paynter (Corryong). Connor Clayton, Issac Lampe (Tumbarumba), Grange McMahon (Broadbeach), Andrew Mackinlay, Michael Oates, Stephen Leitch (Holbrook), Marty Brennan, Aidan Johnson (Werribee), Simon Curtis (Myrtleford), Macca Hallows (Essendon VFL) , Logan Berryman (Glenroy (Essendon District), Kris Holman (Jindera), Kai Davies (Banyule, Northern Football League), Nathan Cook (Billabong Crows), Josh Klemke (Henty), Sam Herzich (Rand-Walbundrie-Walla), Zac Barton-Browne (Brock-Burrum). Q: Why the move from Wagga Tigers? A: It was just the best move for me with my footy, obviously 'Schneids' (new coach Adam Schneider) is there, that's a good link with GWS, he's a great coach and I feel the best way to develop my footy is under 'Schneids'. Q: You've played under Adam at GWS, what makes him such a good coach? A: Coming from an AFL background, you think he'd be pretty strict, but he's very down to earth, very relaxed, but he obviously knows what he's talking about and when to switch on. Q: Your primary club is GWS, so ideally you want to play every game there? A: That would be the ultimate goal, to get that exposure in the VFL, but if I come back, I'll still be keen to play at 'Lavi'. This year is all about improving my football, so it doesn't matter whether I'm doing that at GWS or 'Lavi'. Q: Your father Michael Gilmore was a gun in the Farrer Football League in the early 90s, he was a powerfully built midfielder, do you play a similar style? A: I've heard a few stories, but he doesn't talk much about his footy. I like to be strong around the footy, I love to go in and get the footy, but I also like to run and carry the footy. Pick up your 2022 football/netball liftout inside The Border Mail this Thursday, March 31.

