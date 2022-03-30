sport, australian-rules-football,

Most in the league thought the Pies and Albury would contest last year's grand final until COVID intervened. Nothing has changed this year, although you would have to think at least a couple of clubs have closed that gap. ARRIVALS Jai Middleton (East Burwood), Jackson Clarke, Liam McVeigh (West Preston Lakeside), Patrick Warner (Benalla), Hamish Moore (Tarrawingee) DEPARTURES Josh Porter (Werribee-Grovedale Tigers), Ben Speight (North Melbourne VFL), Fletcher Ramage (North Albury), Daniel Saunders (Corowa-Rutherglen), Declan Joyce-Lawford, Harry Allan (East Brighton), Lachlan Sykes (Milawa), Frazer Judd (Tarrawingee) VFL LISTED Brad Melville (Richmond) WHAT WE SAY ANDREW MOIR: COVID stopped a fourth straight grand final, the Pies will be back there this year. BRENT GODDE: With a galaxy of stars including Moore, Reid, Newton, Ankers, Clarke and Richards the Magpies boast the best list in the competition. And while that doesn't always guarantee success, it would be a major shock if the Pies didn't at least contest a fourth consecutive grand final. STEVE TERVET: All eyes on Ben Reid in his first year as coach and he'll be up to the test. Magpies have quietly improved and have all the credentials to win back the premiership. Q&A WITH JACKSON CLARKE Q: You're a Wangaratta junior, but why the move home when you were playing such good footy in Melbourne? A: My partner is from Yarrawonga and obviously COVID was tough for everyone, we hadn't seen family for two years, that was a factor, and we were always looking to move back, so with work lining up and footy also played a part, I think everything just lined up. Q: You had time with Essendon at VFL level? A: I had a crack in 2019, going into 2020, and that was going to be my last crack at VFL, I was getting to that stage where I was undraftable, I just wanted to give it a crack to be content with myself. Q: What do you think held you back from playing at the highest level? A: I'm that height and weight and with my running ability, I can play in multiple positions, so my issue was trying to find my lockdown position. When I was at Coburg, it was a bit of defence, mid, forward, so I was bouncing around. It was about finding where I fit and then let my game develop over time. Q: What's your best position? A: I've really enjoyed playing on-ball in the couple of practice matches that we've had. I like to have an impact on the game and the best place to do that is on the ball but, aside from that, it's as that roll-off defender, that was one of the reasons for the move. THE PIES DIDN'T SIGN AS MANY PLAYERS AS SOME OTHERS, WILL THAT COUNT AGAINST THEM? No way known. You think of the off-season and recall Myrtleford gaining Simon Curtis and Sam Martyn and Yarrawonga picking up Michael Gibbons etc, and you tend to overlook what the Pies have done. They signed ex-VFL player and local product Jackson Clarke in early October and his West Preston Lakeside team-mate Liam McVeigh a few weeks later, so were almost forgotten in the signing stampede through Novermber and December. ARE THE PIES A BETTER TEAM? Yes. The club lost goalsneak Ben Speight and hulking forward Josh Porter, but neither were in their 2017 premiership form. Clarke's size and running ability sets him apart, while McVeigh isn't as tall as his predecessor, but has a hard edge and is a terrific mark. WILL THEY HAVE THE BEST MIDFIELD? If it's not, it's at least battling for gold. The starting on-ballers are Joe Richards (second in Morris Medal), Abraham Ankers (fourth in Morris Medal) and Jackson Clarke (potential recruit of the year). That leaves out Matt Kelly, who has been the Pies' most consistent player over their three successive grand finals (2017-2019). ALSO IN SPORT ARE THE PIES IN DANGER OF BEING TOO OLD? Certainly, if either gun forward Michael Newton or Ben Reid went down. You want all players to have an injury-free season, but history shows as you push into your 30s, there's more chance of slowing down. It's been well documented that former AFL player Newton has had some injuries but, to be fair, he played 12 of the 13 games last season and shared the Doug Strang Medal with 44. And Reid, who also had his injury battles at the elite level, averaged nearly four goals per game in his eight outings. There's the old saying about you're only as good as your last game, Reid kicked three and Newton kicked two and both looked dangerous against Yarrawonga. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

