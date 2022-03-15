news, local-news,

NEARLY three months since the Christmas Day drowning of Congolese refugee Jules Lunanga, Albury councillors have backed the development of a new inland water safety strategy. The initiative is aimed at boosting knowledge of the perils of the Murray River, with a particular focus on those with a migrant background and English as a second language who are seen as the most at-risk group. Councillor Stuart Baker noted the need for more action, given Mr Lunanga's death which followed other drownings of men from Nepal and Bhutan in the river and Lake Hume. "As we know there's been a number of drownings over the last few years in the Murray River," Cr Baker said. "I think it's really important that the whole community has a better understanding of the danger but also the benefits of that river and I think this is a really good process for all of us to undertake, that will into the future create a safer environment." IN OTHER NEWS: Councillor Jessica Kellahan said she was pleased with plans for municipal staff to seek community input as outlined in a report of Monday night's council meeting. "I'm hoping there's lots of feedback so we can implement wonderful strategies that will keep our community safe," Cr Kellahan said. Surveys, online and offline, and events at Noreuil Park and Lake Hume will gauge sentiment. There will also be talks with key parties, including Wodonga Council which declined to be in a joint plan. It is hoped a draft strategy will have emerged in June-July and that it can be presented to the council in August-September before being put on public display. Then it is expected it will be launched to coincide with the next swimming season. The water safety blueprint follows Royal Life Saving NSW doing safety assessments for the council in 2009, 2014 and 2021. It recommended the dismantling of rope swings on the river and approved lighting along its shore. It also called for a river safety awareness campaign and signage with universal symbols to warn water users of dangers. The council has acted on those directives and also pruned a tree limb at Oddies Creek Park used for river jumping and had a digital safety awareness campaign aimed at young males as well as those from the Congolese, Bhutanese and Indian communities. Albury would be following Wagga Council in having an inland safety plan, while Mildura has a lifesaving club with a Nippers program and patrols of its most popular Murray River stretches. Meanwhile, the council on Monday night endorsed a master plan for North Albury's Sarvaas Park, home to junior rugby league. It heard there were not any immediate plans to introduce angle parking in Kestrel and Swan streets as part of upgrades. A new two-year deal for Albury Thunder rugby league club to lease Greenfield Park was also sealed by councillors on Monday night.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/0e58cba7-95c1-4dd2-a4b3-105ec79b5ecf.jpg/r0_239_4928_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg