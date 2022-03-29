sport, australian-rules-football,

It's that time of year again. The new Ovens and Murray season kicks off this weekend and we've put all 10 clubs under the microscope for our annual football/netball liftout, which you'll find inside The Border Mail on Thursday. AFTER ALL THE COVID CHALLENGES THEY FACED IN 2021, ARE MYRTLEFORD THE REAL DEAL THIS YEAR? It looks that way. With their Melbourne-based players no longer locked down and a seriously impressive list of new recruits, the Saints are up and about. There's a steely determination among the group and a level of professionalism at training which suggests they sense an opportunity to do something special in 2022. Underestimate this side at your peril. HOW SIGNIFICANT IS THE ARRIVAL OF SIMON CURTIS? Huge, on several levels. We already know Curtis is one of the best kicks in the league and having led Lavington to the 2019 flag, he's going to bring a level of on-field leadership which few other recruits can match. His freedom to concentrate on playing is bound to be bad news for the opposition - it has been for his team-mates in pre-season - and the way Curtis speaks about loving his new life on the farm just down the road from McNamara Reserve indicates he's in the perfect headspace to play his best footy. WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER NEWCOMERS? They're not bad, are they? Myrtleford identified a need for greater midfield strength and they've certainly ticked that box. Co-coach Jake Sharp has described Sam Martyn as one of the best on-ballers going around while Murray Waite, like Curtis, has the ability to play multiple positions. Towering ruckman Callum Crisp is coming off his best season with Benalla and should work well in tandem with Dawson Simpson. The arrival of Nick Warnock will ease the workload on Ryley Sharp who was the Saints' main tall target up forward. WHEN ARE WE GOING TO SEE JAKE SHARP PLAYING AGAIN? Round five, probably. His knee reconstruction was last June and the plan is to wait until after the first bye to give his graft a little more time. WHO ELSE SHOULD WE LOOK OUT FOR? Josh Muraca, who broke through last year, has gone from strength to strength and while Jye Gribbin may not have played a senior game for the Saints yet, his progress has been sensational in his development from a ruck-forward role to being more of a permanent forward. WHAT ARE THE OTHER CLUBS DOING? Simon Curtis (Lavington), Sam Martyn, Callum Crisp, Nick Warnock (Benalla) Lachie Dale, Luke Quirk (North Hobart), Frazer Dale (Mansfield), Taylor Hunt Q: How tough was it having your playing group divided by COVID for much of last year? A: It was definitely a challenge. It's unheard of, having half your list not able to play for those reasons but in those times you just find a way. It gave some of our young locals an opportunity to play and whetted their appetite for senior footy. We're a tight-knit group anyway but it made it even more special when we did have our Melbourne players up. Q: How impressed have you been by the new recruits? A: Super impressed. Guys like Sammy Martyn and Nick Warnock are silky smooth. Along with Simon Curtis, it's really helped our group having that extra experience in town and the standards at training have lifted. Q: What does it mean to captain the side alongside Mitch Dalbosco? A: It's an honour. I jumped at the opportunity. I've played here all my life and I love the club and what it has to offer the community. I don't think people realise how much a club has an effect on a town and I'm really proud of the off-field stuff we do. Q: What are you expecting from the league this year? A: Every game is going to be so important. Clubs have recruited well and it's the strongest I've known it. We'll keep playing our brand and we're not putting any limits on what we can do. Pick up your 2022 football/netball liftout inside The Border Mail this Thursday, March 31. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/064ce5c4-e327-4931-a107-5c76bab5aedc.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg