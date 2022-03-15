community,

As the weather starts to cool, snakes begin to move again toward their areas of hibernation through our backyards and parks. Dogs and cats are naturally inquisitive, and while they enjoy their play in the garden or walk in the park, right now they just may encounter a slithery snake. There are around 100 Australian snake species that are considered venomous. It is reported that roughly 6000 dogs and cats are bitten by snakes each year. Many bites occur on the face or limbs as they lunge in to torment the snake. The eastern brown snake, black snake, red bellied black snake and tiger snake are common culprits in causing envenomation in pets. Symptoms usually occur within 24 hours but may be seen within minutes to hours after the bite and can vary depending on the type of snake and amount of venom injected. Your pet may show signs such as dilated pupils and weakness in the hind limbs that can progress to paralysis. They often vomit and breathing can become laboured. Other symptoms are due to interference with blood clotting and muscle damage. You may see bleeding from the bite site, pale gums or blood in the urine. First aid for your pet involves keeping them as calm as possible. Ideally carry them to the car, minimise any walking and drive straight to your local vet clinic or emergency centre. It is always helpful to call ahead. Treatment of snake bite patients involves administering antivenom to counteract the effects of the toxin. Supportive treatments include pain relief and intravenous fluids. It can take several days for an animal to recover and unfortunately many don't survive. Antivenom is expensive, but prompt diagnosis and early treatment with antivenom usually results in a better outcome. Regularly maintaining your lawns and removing piles of debris or rubbish which snakes enjoy hiding in can be a great start for preventing unwanted reptile intruders. When you take your dog for a walk, keep them on a leash and always be vigilant. Interestingly, cats have been shown to have a higher resistance to tiger and brown snake venom than dogs and horses. This explains the higher survival rates in cats compared to dogs, but cats are certainly not immune to their venom, and if enough is injected, this resistance is soon overwhelmed.

