sport, local-sport,

Albury's Jordan Boys will get another crack at the Bathurst 1000 with Brad Jones Racing this season. The 24-year-old has been named as Macauley Jones' co-driver for the Great Race on October 9. Boys drove for BJR at Bathurst two years ago, partnering Todd Hazelwood, and the announcement is the first sign of Boys' plans for 2022. He didn't feature in the opening round of the Super2 Series or the S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship. "I'm really stoked to be able to jump back in and to be able to do it with Macca is great too because he is probably the guy I'm closest with in the field," Boys said. Team owner Brad Jones is excited to have Boys back on board for Bathurst having not been able to find room for him in last year's endurance races. "Jordan is a really strong driver and he's been in Super2 for a while, so I thought it was a good chance to get him back together with the team," Jones said. "There's lots of things that contribute but the fact is I think he is fast and I think he fits in with the team well and will do a great job, and that's why I want him." ALSO IN SPORT Meanwhile, Dale Wood will co-drive with Andre Heimgartner. Wood will be making his 15th Bathurst 1000 start after he partnered Nick Percat in 2021. "I'm very happy to be returning to the BJR family and co-driving with Andre this year," Wood said. "We're obviously only one round in so far but the car and whole team looked great in Sydney and if not for a bit of bad luck the guys could have been fighting for a podium." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/5acfa8e8-228c-4fc5-ad60-cdf603e04e86.jpg/r114_136_2048_1229_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg