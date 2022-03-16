news, local-news,

Deputy mayors in councils across Victoria will be paid well above the base rate for councillors after a review of the state's local government allowances. With Wodonga Council classed as category two due to its population and income, deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer could receive more than $20,000 above his current allowance. The figure was capped at $26,245, plus superannuation, as a councillor, but a new pay bracket for deputies established by the Victorian Independent Remuneration Tribunal lifts it to a maximum of $48,235. A change to the Local Government Act in 2020 brought about the review for councillor remuneration and was due to be completed last December, but findings were only released this month. Wodonga councillors were voted in after the review had started, but pay decisions are now out of their hands and no longer need to be endorsed at a council meeting. Mayors in category two previously received $81,204, plus superannuation, which has been increased to an all-inclusive maximum figure of $96,470, which could see councillor Kev Poulton earn around $7000 more. Councillors have a new allowance of $30,024. IN OTHER NEWS: Cr Poulton's view was the pay increases were reflective of the added responsibilities of mayors and deputies. "You do have to make a lot of sacrifices as a councillor, but you make even more sacrifices as a deputy mayor and the most sacrifice in your life as a mayor," he said. "In the past, councillors may have held back from being a deputy mayor knowing that they're the next one in line when something goes wrong or there's lots of events to attend." The same rates apply to Wangaratta and Moira mayors and deputies who also fall under category two. Indigo, Alpine, Towong and Benalla as category one councils will see a jump from $62,884 to $74,706 for mayors and from $21,049 to $24,080 for councillors, with the deputy mayor's allowance $37,353. Back pay will be distributed as the decision was backdated to December 18, 2021.

