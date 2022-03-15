news, court-and-crime,

A police strike force has been set up and an appeal for information issued after an elderly woman was seriously injured during a break-in at her Narrandera home. Police said the 84-year-old woman was found in the home, on Twynam Street, covered in blood about 8.30am on Monday. Paramedics treated the woman for injuries to her face, including a fractured eye socket, swelling and bruising to both eyes, a deep laceration to her cheek, and bruising to her back. IN OTHER NEWS She was taken to Wagga Base Hospital before being flown to Canberra Hospital, where she remained in a serious but stable condition yesterday. Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District were notified and a crime scene was established. The scene was examined by forensic police. Detectives have established Strike Force Trebartha to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information should contact the Murrumbidgee Police District on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/e9906831-c352-45b0-9124-ecdfd33f73fb.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg