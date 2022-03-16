news, health,

A mosquito trapping program has been set up in Corowa to manage the spread of Japanese encephalitis. Species caught overnight are collected the next morning and sent for analysis at NSW Health's Medical Entomology laboratory in Sydney. Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke said the council had accepted a request to undertake weekly mosquito trapping requested by the NSW health department. "Council has been requested by NSW Health to support them in their outbreak response by participating in a mosquito trapping program in Corowa," he said. "Council continues to actively support NSW Health as the lead authority in their management of the evolving Japanese encephalitis outbreak." IN OTHER NEWS: Cr Bourke said the council continued to provide information to the community, but the most effective way to prevent the virus was for residents and visitors to protect themselves. "It is important that all tiers of government continue to work together and play their part in responding to this outbreak," he said. "Although the outbreak response is the primary responsibility of NSW Health, the council remains committed to continuing its support of their response to this urgent and evolving situation." Cr Bourke said the council extended its thoughts to Corowa man, David Kiefel, 61, who remains in intensive care at The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne after contracting the virus. The uncertainty of Mr Kiefel's case has taken a toll on his wife Jackie Monk. Ms Monk, who has been self-funding her stay at a Melbourne hotel so she can visit her husband regularly, often resorts to eating less than three meals a day. "Our thoughts continue to be with David and his family and we wish him well during his ongoing medical treatment," Cr Bourke said. However, those close to Mr Kiefel believed council could do more to help. Close family friend Cally Loridas said she and Ms Monk had attempted to contact Federation Council to request a formal investigation, but had not heard back. She said she would like to see commitment from councils to protect communities on the Border. "Even after us being quite loud in our advocacy, they have not reached back out to us," Ms Loridas said. "We will push as hard as we can to make sure that entire communities are protected, not just people that work in piggeries."

