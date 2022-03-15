sport, local-sport,

Nat Sariman has conquered uncharted waters this season and he's backing Albury to do the same this weekend. The wicketkeeper is a life member at Belvoir but he made the move to Billson Park in pre-season and is now on the verge of playing for the premiership. Albury have fallen in the preliminary final in each of the last two seasons and now Wodonga stand between them and a maiden grand final appearance. "We've got absolutely no fear and no excuses," Sariman said. "We know that when we come to Billson on Saturday, it's going to be our best 12 against theirs and there's going to be nothing left out there for either team. "To be the best you have to beat the best and we've got the playing group that can be consistent for long enough to win big games." Sariman was part of the Eagles' 2015/16 premiership-winning side and the club will always have a special place in his heart. "It was a heart-breaking decision to leave Belvoir," he admitted. "I'm a life member there and I've got a lot of lifelong friends there so it was a really difficult decision. "But (former Belvoir team-mate) John Spencer and I chose Albury because we saw it was a great place for family. "We saw the friendly vibe and the culture that was here and it was something we really wanted to be a part of. "Albury, for a long time, has been seen as a club that's mid to low table, always battling and I know that (perspective) has been the case again this year. "Clubs come to Billson and think 'Albury's a game we can target' but the shift has come from within. Internally, we know we're a very good cricket side and the proof's in our record. "We know that we're capable of achieving good things and we know that on our day, we can beat anyone." Sariman has made 309 runs this season, taken 19 catches and 11 stumpings - not that he's counting. "To be honest, I'm not about individual success any more," he insisted. "The reason I joined Albury was because I saw success on the horizon, and I saw it with a bunch of guys who were in a similar stage of life and had a similar mentality to what I did. "I've been totally embraced by the committee here, especially by the non-playing members." As for the emotional toll of losing back-to-back prelims, only half of the side which lost to North Albury a year ago are likely to play against Wodonga. "Our team is really quite confident coming in this week," Sariman said. "When we started the year, we had people coming from all different leagues and all different backgrounds, so it's been a really big learning journey for us about each other as people but also as cricketers and how we can all complement each other's skills. "Saturday is a chance for us to showcase in front of the league how far we've come as individuals, as a group and as a club. "There's a lot of talent within our group. "We've got league champions in both Provincial and Hume, top-end batsmen and high-quality bowlers, both quick and spin. "Kade (Brown) and Ross (Dixon) have both won the champion cricketer at Provincial level, Corey McCarthy's won it at the Hume level and he's really grown as a player this year, understanding what it takes to be successful in Provincial cricket. "Shan (Bhaiya) has won the league bowling this year and Johnny (Spencer) has taken his game to another level this year. "Ben Dower's had a fantastic last month and we see him as being a really key player. "There's so many, Mani Singh took five-fer on the weekend and then you've got blokes like Hamish Mackinlay. "The group is so energised to be successful and everyone's bought into the Albury culture. "We've been absorbed within it and we see success being on the horizon." PRELIMINARY FINALS Saturday, 11:30am North Albury v Lavington (Bunton Park) Albury v Wodonga (Billson Park)

