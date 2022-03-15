life-style,

TEMPERATURE is key when it comes to dealing with chocolate, an expert in the field says. A multi-award-winning chocolatier and national chief expert for baking, patisserie and confectionery at the Worldskills competition, Herve Boutin said people often turned up the heat too much. "The biggest, traditional mistake people make is overheating it," he said. "It only needs to melt at 31 or 32 degrees because anything beyond that separates the fat from the cocoa and you won't get that nice, little crack on setting. "It just comes down to the chemistry of chocolate." Mr Boutin was in Albury on Tuesday to share his skills with TAFE NSW students. He demonstrated advanced tempering and moulding techniques to second and third year baking apprentices. IN OTHER NEWS The French-born TAFE NSW teacher and Master Patissier Chocolatier Confectioner demonstrated the specialty skills of perfecting handmade chocolate at a workshop for 12 students. During the masterclasses, Mr Boutin demonstrated his unique and artistic touch to chocolate-making and created Easter novelty figurines. "It's actually a really quiet class because people really have to focus when they're working with chocolate in the kitchen," Mr Boutin said. Having migrated to Australia during 1990, Mr Boutin said he now visited TAFE NSW apprentices in their workplaces as well as doing the workshops on campus. He said this suited employers of the 42 apprentices in the scheme, south of Wollongong. "The last year of teaching has been difficult with many classes done online," he said. "But you can't really teach practical skills online so I'm really happy to be back in the kitchen with the students."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/35701c01-a78a-489c-ab88-a2327e03bdc0.jpg/r0_62_5344_3081_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg