A Riverina resident has died from COVID-19 as NSW returned to a five-figure daily COVID case tally on Tuesday morning. NSW Health has confirmed that the region lost another life to the virus, along with another five people from across the state, in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District recorded almost 280 new cases of the virus in the same period, on the back of a weekend of fluctuating detections. IN OTHER NEWS PCR positives accounted for just 39 of the 279 new COVID patients in the MLHD, with 240 detected through rapid antigen testing. New daily case numbers have ranged from 252 to 483 in the last five days, with a new high of 528 revealed on Thursday the largest 24-hour tally since the height of the Omicron outbreak in late January. Of the six people who died from COVID on Monday, one person was aged in their 40s, one in their 70s, one in their 80s and three were in their 90s. They were three men and three women from south-western Sydney, Sydney's inner west, Taree and the Clarence Valley, as well as the Riverina resident, NSW Health said. Just over 61.1 per cent of the state's eligible population - those who received a second vaccine dose more than three months ago - have also received a booster. "NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder," the health authority said.

