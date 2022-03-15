sport, local-sport,

North Albury's Stephen Broad has won a second successive bowls title. Broad won the Border Challenge Open singles crown at his home club on Sunday. He toppled Darryl Coventry and Albury and District Hall of Famer Peter Forck in the opening rounds and then proved too strong for Danny Czuczman (25-10) and Norm Honey (25-13). ALSO IN SPORT Broad had won the Zone 8 Champion of Champions singles title.

