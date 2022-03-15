news, court-and-crime,

A man with a lengthy criminal history and a driving ban until November 2048 has again faced court for traffic offences. Nigel Shane Franks, 30, appeared before the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday after being caught behind the wheel while banned in 2018 and 2019. Prosecutor Liam Murdock expressed concern when reading a summary of the matters. "Wow," he told magistrate Peter Dunn. "He's currently disqualified from driving in the state of NSW until 7 November, 2048." In his most recent offending, Franks was caught at a police testing station on June 25, 2019. He made full admissions to being banned, claiming it was due to demerit points incurred in Albury. The Ford Territory he was driving was impounded. It followed an incident in East Bendigo on April 18, 2018, where he was caught in an unregistered vehicle with modified plates, again while unlicensed. Mr Dunn noted the priors on Franks' record. "You've got a terrible driving history," the magistrate said. "Yes I do," Franks replied. Mr Dunn said it appeared he had twice been declared an habitual offender in NSW. IN OTHER NEWS "I think there's a couple more than that your honour," Franks said. "That's why it's (the ban) up so high." The court heard Franks appeared to have repeatedly received five-year bans, running one after the other, in NSW courts. "So why do you keep driving," Mr Dunn asked. "Are you desperate to go to jail?" "Been there, done that your honour," he replied. "It's not a good place." Franks was jailed in Albury court in 2019 for dangerous high-speed driving in Lavington, with that term following a jail sentence imposed in 2017 for similar matters. The 30-year-old avoided jail in 2012 after killing a kangaroo by kicking it in the head and dragging its body around Wodonga. Mr Dunn imposed a $1500 fine on Tuesday but said there was no point imposing a further driving ban. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

