Albury Thunder Rugby League Club is desperately chasing numbers at junior level. The Group Nine season is just over five weeks away and the club still needs around 10 players each for its under 16 and under 18 outfits. "It's a good club and it has such a good culture, it's a great place to be," under 16 coach Brad Nicholson said. The Thunder looks like being one of the most improved outfits at first grade level after missing finals last year, but Nicholson is like all sporting coaches and knows the future is a concern with a lack of juniors. "I just don't want rugby league to die in this area, more than anything," he offered. "The area has a great history, obviously there used to be two clubs (Albury Roos and Albury Blues), I want to see the sport thrive here." Player registration is at Greenfield Park from 5.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

