The always popular Thunder Cup for schoolboy rugby league and schoolgirl league tag is back. It's a competition for the Border's NSW-based high schools and is played during the first term of every year. The Thunder Cup started when the region's top team in the Riverina-based Group Nine rugby league competition changed its name from the Lavington Panthers to Albury Thunder back in the 2000s. Albury, James Fallon, Murray and Xavier High Schools contest the series with a number of the schools boasting stints as the strongest outfits. There's four divisions with the open and junior rugby league (under 15s), along with the same age brackets in league tag. It's played as a round robin event during the regular season, with teams then progressing to the finals. prior to the first school holidays. Albury Thunder has traditionally been able to 'find' players for its teams, with the Cup unearthing a number of unknown talented players over the years. The competition had been held at Thunder's Greenfield Park for many years and had proven enormously popular with strong crowds. The Border's home of junior football, Sarvaas Park, is now hosting the competition. ALSO IN SPORT Albury Thunder's battling a shortage in under 16s and 18s, so it will be looking tor the Cup to assist with numbers.

