sport, australian-rules-football,

Kyle Docherty has described the moment he walked into CDHBU for the first time and was convinced to extend his playing career. The 35-year-old, a stalwart of the Mornington Peninsula League with home club Mount Eliza and a premiership winner in the Ballarat League, played 10 games for Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray last year but was ready to hang up the boots and spend more time with his young family. However, when lockdown put the O and M on pause, he decided to watch the Power play and it was love at first sight. "A home game is the best thing you can see about a footy club," Docherty said. "I wanted to play at a club where I could take my family and be comfortable that the kids would go around and have a good time. "I was blown away. I've never really seen full-on country footy like it was and it was like 'I definitely want to play footy here.' That was my first impression of the club. "You're driving 25 minutes and it's paddocks, paddocks, paddocks, a town with an old pub that used to be open and a footy ground that somehow is in really good nick and there's heaps of people having a good time. "Win, lose or draw, they just love it. "There's so many good people around the club and that was my first impression. "It was hard not to say 'do I have another two years left in me?' "I had a chat with Renee and her surname's Lavis, which is a pretty strong name in that area. Her Dad played for Buraja and her grandfather played for Buraja so if I was going to play anywhere in the Hume footy league, it was always going to be there. "It's the closest club to Corowa and there's no way I could have played against them, knowing the family connection!" Docherty has joined CDHBU as an assistant coach and can see huge potential in the Power's playing list. "A lot of the blokes at the club are looking towards someone with a bit of experience," Docherty said. "That's why 'Pratty' (John Pratt) is doing such a great job in the role. We're doing drills with them they've probably never done before and we're telling them things about their footy that they haven't heard before. "I hope they're receiving it the same way and that they're getting a lot out of our leadership. "Game day is the challenging one for me because I do get very into the game. If someone does stuff something up, you can't be going too nuts at them, you've got to be able to peg yourself back and provide that development element to it. "There's so much natural talent at this club but if they can do a few things a little bit differently, they could be exceptional and really break the game open. "I see that as a big part of my role, and Pratty as well, that we can really get around them for their talent but the things they're probably lacking in, as simple as looking into the corridor and kicking the ball in there instead of going long, things like that are going to help them." Docherty, who spent five years playing in Canada, will provide the focal point of the Power's forward line. "We've got some really talented blokes up there but we need to bring a bit of structure," Docherty said. "It's such an important part of any footy team but it's one area that gets overlooked, actually trying to structure up your forwards so you can get the most out of yourselves. "We've been working on moving it through the corridor and getting it in quick instead of taking their time and going out wide. ALSO IN SPORT "That's something we've worked on a lot. "But playing up forward is not a position that comes naturally to me. I played full-back and centre half-back for 12 years before I moved to Corowa but last year was something I did because that's where they put me. "I was new to the club and I wasn't going to say 'hey, you know I'm a backman?' "I just love playing footy, those two hours on a Saturday, I don't care where I am on the field. "Being on the bench, I can't stand, but forward, mid or down back, it doesn't bother me. "I've tried to get as thin as I can so I can get around the Hume league grounds because I've heard they're a bit heavier and harder than what my body's used to." CDHBU face Henty in round one on April 2. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/e5625226-bc0e-4141-800d-14fb5eb638e9.jpg/r0_255_5568_3401_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg