Man wanted over threats to Northern Victorian MP Jaclyn Symes

A man accused of making increasingly threatening phone calls to a North East politician remains wanted. Travis Linsay Camillas failed to attend the Wodonga Magistrates Court when his matter was recently listed. The court heard Camillas started making phone calls to the office of Jaclyn Symes on May 3 last year. The calls became progressively worse and were reported to police on July 30. Magistrate Peter Dunn asked if there was a theme to the calls. IN OTHER NEWS "He takes issue with Ms Symes interfering with his family and his children," prosecutor Penny Lawler said. The court heard he had issues with "numerous" government agencies and had problems with Wodonga court staff. Camillas was served with charges at a campsite in Carlyle, near Rutherglen. Mr Dunn asked if the matter could be dealt with in his absence, but a warrant was instead granted. The court heard Camillas would be contesting the matters.

