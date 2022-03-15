sport, local-sport, gusonic, canberra, donna scott

Promising galloper Gusonic is most likely city bound after scoring an impressive all-the-way win at Canberra on Sunday for trainer Donna Scott. Ridden by Tim Clarke, Gusonic was a well-supported $2.80-favourite when taking out the $30,000 Benchmark 65 Handicap, (1400m) on Black Opal day. Scott has only had the galloper for two starts who also ran third in the recent Country Championships Qualifier at Wagga taken out by Another One. "The Country Championships Qualifier is proving a strong form race after Blitzar and now Gusonic have won at their next start," Scott said. "We were lucky enough to get the right jockey (Clarke) who is noted for his ability to rate front-running horses. "I was rapt with the horse, he did it tough and showed plenty of fight over the final furlong." It was Gusonic's first win over 1400m after his previous three victories were over sprint trips. "The owner was always under the impression that the horse could run a strong 1400m," she said. "I'm not too sure if he wants too much further though because he will need to learn to settle a bit more if we try to stretch him out to over a mile." Scott was leaning towards a midweek city assignment for Gusonic's next start. "Obviously the horse will have to step-up in grade after winning and a race in town is the most likely target," she said. "Ideally, Moonee Valley might be his go, which has a tendency to suit front-runners. "With his racing pattern, you don't want too long a straight, especially in city grade. "But I feel he deserves a shot at the city for sure." ALSO IN SPORT Scott said she was not tempted to have another crack at gaining a start in the Country Championships final by racing in the wildcard at Scone on Sunday. Wagga trainer Chris Heywood has nominated Blitzar for the wildcard after running fourth in last month's Qualifier at Wagga. Gusonic wouldn't race over the Albury carnival either with no suitable races over 1400m. Meanwhile, trainer Ron Stubbs has nominated Tap 'N' Run for races at Moonee Valley on Friday night and Flemington the following day. It will be the promising gelding's final hit-out before the $500,000 Country Championships final at Randwick on April 2.

