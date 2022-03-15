sport, local-sport,

A marathon 8-7 tiebreaker win helped Wurtz take the win against Spencer in Section 1 ladies tennis. Wurtz (Di, Joan Landy, Melissa Rhodes and Sandy van de Stadt) ultimately defeated Spencer four sets, 37 games to two sets, 27 games, with Landy winning all her sets. Bulle had a convincing win over Sands six sets, 48 games to love, 16 games. A showcase set was played between Bulle's Helen Fuge and Sharmay Ley, defeating Sands' Chris Essex and Carol Sewell 6-5. In Section 2, Semmler's Kerrie Smith, Anne Rhodes, Kaye Semmler and Joy Lee won four sets, 25 games to Staughton's two sets, 23 games. Quirk was triumphant against Sheil, winning five sets, 33 games to one set, 19 games. In Section 3, McHarg defeated Jones three sets apiece, 30 games to 26 games. Simpson overcame Huckstepp six sets, 36 games to love sets, eight games. The last round of the pennant will be played next week.

