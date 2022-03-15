news, local-news, Dr Julian Fidge, Wangaratta, Indi, Federal election, Wangaratta Council, Politics

Wangaratta doctor Julian Fidge plans to run as a candidate for Indi in this year's federal election. Dr Fidge on Tuesday announced his preselection by the Liberal Democrats in the North East seat, currently held by independent member Helen Haines. "I believe our government is too big and too expensive, and I hope to convince voters that we would be better off with lower taxes and smaller government," he said. "I have found the election process in north east Victoria to be a great opportunity for meeting people and discussing important local and national matters. "I look forward to debating policies with the other candidates." A former Wangaratta councillor, Dr Fidge contested the 2016 federal election in Indi for the Australian Country Party. He also represented that party in the 2018 Victorian election campaign in Ovens Valley. IN OTHER NEWS:

